Fourteen-year old charged with murder of Polish boy in UK

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old Polish boy in the north-eastern English town of Gateshead.

The suspect, who is also 14 and cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on Friday and has been remanded in custody.

The Polish teen, known only as Tomasz, was attacked on Monday in Whitehills Park on the outskirts of Gateshead, south of Newcastle.

Shortly after 8pm police found the boy with injuries indicating he had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital, but died during the night.

On Friday, his family, who according to local media had moved to England a few years ago, paid tribute to the victim.

“Tomasz was an amazing son, a kind and caring role model to his little brother and a great friend to so many,” his mother said in a statement released by the police.

“As a family we are devastated beyond words. He was a talented, smart young man and a brilliant footballer. He had so much potential and his whole life ahead of him. He made us so proud to be his parents. We will never stop loving him. The hole left in our lives can never be filled. Our world has changed forever.”

Northumbria Police also confirmed that a 13-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been freed on bail.