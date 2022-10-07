State of emergency declared in NYC amid migrant crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency in response to the thousands of Latin American migrants bused to the city in recent months from the US southern border. The influx of immigrants has put a strain on the city’s homeless shelter system.

The city expects to spend USD 1 billion to manage the influx of asylum seekers, Adams said in a speech at City Hall. More than 17,000 have come to New York since April; an average of five or six buses have arrived each day since early September. Nine buses pulled into the city on Thursday.

The surge of arrivals has set a record for the number of people in shelters across the city.

“Although our compassion is limitless, our resources are not. We are at the edge of a precipice,” Adams said.

He called on the federal and state governments to provide support and claimed that the state of emergency will make it easier for city agencies to coordinate their response more quickly.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bused more than 3,000 migrants to New York as part of a deliberate effort to call attention to record crossings at the US-Mexico border. The move was criticised by Adams who claims that Abbott failed to alert city officials when sending migrants north.

“Thousands of asylum seekers have been bused into New York City and simply dropped off without notice, coordination or care,” Adams said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently flew a group of about 50 migrants to the wealthy enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Democrats have accused Abbott and DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as political props, while the Republicans have faulted President Joe Biden’s administration for failing to stem the tide at the border.

The Democratic-controlled city of El Paso has bused roughly 7,000 migrants to New York since late August, though city leaders say they are coordinating with New York officials, unlike Abbott.

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., declared a state of emergency in that city last month, creating a new office to handle incoming migrants and calling on the federal government for financial assistance.