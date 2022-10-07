Belarus Nobel Peace laureate has returned home despite jail warning

Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski chose to return to his native Belarus despite warnings of facing jail there, with the intention of helping civil society by distributing international aid donations, a friend of the human rights activist said.

“He said – I have committed no crime,” Vytis Jurkonis, head of the Vilnius office of Freedom House, a US government-funded human rights advocacy organization said.

Jurkonis, who first met Byalyatski in 2008 and worked with him for years, warned him that Lithuanian authorities had accidentally provided Belarus with his banking details in Lithuania. On his return from a visit to Lithuania Byalyatski was sentenced to 4.5 years in jail in 2011 for alleged evasion of tax on money in his Lithuanian bank accounts. The money was provided by international organizations for funding civil society in Belarus. Byalyatski distributed it there at personal risk to himself.

The funds helped hundreds of people support families after their breadwinners were arbitrarily jailed in Belarus, as well as supporting human rights organisations after their offices were raided and equipment confiscated, Jurkonis said.

“It’s wired by the international foundations and then you are cashing it out and bringing it to the those in need, to the vulnerable people,” Jurkonis said.

He added that such actions are persecuted by the regime, which intends to pressure the political prisoners and their families to guarantee that their lives are ruined.

Byalyatski was freed in 2014 but jailed again in 2021, once more for alleged tax evasion. He had continued working as a human rights campaigner and took part in mass anti-government protests in Minsk in 2020 which saw tens of thousands of people go to the streets for months to demand Lukashenka resign.

“He is the face of the human rights defenders community in Belarus. He is an embodiment of what human rights defenders should be, sometimes sacrificing even his own security and his personal life for the benefit of others,” Jurkonis said.

Byalyatski’s organisation

Viasna, the organization Byalyatski founded, has played a leading role in documenting human rights abuses in Belarus. It estimates Belarus having around 1,300 political prisoners.

Banned in Belarus, Viasna operates from Lithuania, Poland, Georgia and Ukraine.

“If Byalyatski was here, he would, I’m sure, say that it’s an award to all Belarusian human rights defenders and also to those they were trying to defend. I think he would say that he should be the last to leave jail, making sure that all other political prisoners are released as well,” Jurkonis added.

Byalyatski is being kept in isolation and is only occasionally allowed to send a letter to his family, explained Pavel Sapelko, a lawyer at Viasna now living in Vilnius.

Byalyatski won the prize alongside the Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties in what will be seen by many as a condemnation of both Russian and Belarusian dictators Vladimir Putin and Alyaksandr Lukashenka.