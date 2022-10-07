Death toll of avalanche in Himalayas rises to 19 as more bodies are recovered

Rescue services continue to recover bodies of mountaineers who were killed in the avalanche that came down in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. 10 people are still missing.

“As per the information that I have received, 19 bodies have been recovered in Uttarkashi and the rescue operation is ongoing,” said Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

The avalanche hit a group of 34 trainees and seven instructors who were preparing for high altitude navigation at 8.45 am local time on Tuesday, October 4. The group were on their way back from mountain peak of Draupadi ka Danda-II, situated at 5,670 meters (18,602 ft).

The persisting bad weather coupled with the snow complicated rescuers’ efforts in reaching the mountaineers, Police Superintendent Arpan Yaduvashni told the media. The rescue operation in search of 10 other people continue.