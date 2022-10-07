FM hails Nobel prizes as reflecting fight against totalitarianism

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the Nobel Committee, said that they were not able to inform Ales Bialatski about winning the prize as he is imprisoned by Belarusian authorities.

Poland’s foreign minister has said the choice of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winners is clear recognition of the fight against totalitarianism and the defence of human rights and civil freedoms.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday that the Nobel Peace Prize had been awarded to Ales Bialatski, the head of Belarus’s ‘Viasna’ Human Rights Centre, as well as Memorial, a Russian organisation researching Stalinist crimes, and Ukraine’s Centre for Civil Liberties.

“The list of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureates is an unambiguous expression of recognition of activities towards the fight against totalitarianism, the defence of human rights and civil liberties,” Zbigniew Rau wrote on Twitter. “Congratulations to Ales Bialatski, ‘Memorial’ and the Centre for Civil Liberties from Ukraine.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a press release that this year’s winners “represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens.”

“They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power,” the statement continued. “Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.”

