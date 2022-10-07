Nobel Peace prize 2022 is a tribute to fight against totalitarianism: Polish FM

“The list of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureates is an unequivocal tribute to the activities in the fight against totalitarianism, the protection of human rights and civil freedoms,” Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau wrote on Twitter on Friday.

On Friday, jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian group Centre for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.



“Congratulations to Ales Bialiatski, Memorial Moscow and the Ukrainian Centre for Civil Liberties,” the Polish foreign minister added on his Twitter account.



US Ambassador to Poland



“Heartfelt congratulations to this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winners – the head of the Belarusian Centre for Human Rights Viasna Ales Byalyatski, the Russian organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian Centre for Civil Liberties. Your struggle for freedom is an inspiration to others,” US Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski wrote on Twitter.



The winners reaction

The Nobel Peace Prize for Memorial is a recognition of our human rights work, as well as the work of colleagues who continue to suffer unimaginable repression and attacks in Russia, a statement from the Russian organisation said.



“(The award) encourages us to be determined in supporting our Russian colleagues in their continued work in their new location, despite the forced dissolution of Memorial International in Moscow,” a Memorial board member Anke Giesen told Reuters.



“Proud to be awarded Nobel Peace Prize this is a recognition of work of many human rights activists in Ukraine and not only in Ukraine Oleksandra Matviichuk and the Ukrainian group Centre for Civil Liberties ready to protect human rights,” the Ukrainian organisation wrote on Twitter.



Unfortunately, the Norwegian Nobel Committee was not able to contact Ales Byalyatski to tell him that he has received the Nobel Peace Prize, the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, admitted on Friday.



In July 2021, Belarusian security police raided the offices and homes of the country’s lawyers and human rights activists, detaining Mr Byalyatski and others in a new crackdown on opponents of Lukashenka. He has been in prison ever since.