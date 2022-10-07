Cap on gas prices widens European rift

Friday’s summit at Prague Castle, the Czech Republic, saw divisions between European Union leaders over capping gas prices and national rescue packages resurface with 15 EU states seeking the cap but demonstrating different takes on how best to deal with a winter energy crunch caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands oppose any cap. This is because they fear it would render purchasing the gas they need to keep their economies running more difficult and dampen any incentive to reduce consumption.

For Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, any price cap would have to be designed and implemented in such a way that it supported power suppliers.

“The negotiations are ongoing. And they will be intense because… it is our goal to support… energy providers with it, so that the supply of gas does not decrease,” he said.

While Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala specifically mentioned capping prices of gas used for electricity production, Latvia’s Krisjanis Karins said a cap would be “grand” if the bloc could still ensure supplies from producers.

No decisions were expected on Friday, the summit’s chairman, European Council President Charles Michel, said, expressing his hope, nonetheless, that the discussion among leaders would lead to a deal when they next meet on October 20-21.

“The energy crisis is a very important challenge we need to address,” Mr Michel said, and went on to say he was hoping to bring talks on reducing demand, securing supplies and lowering prices a step further. “I hope to take steps in the right direction.”

Double standards

In the context of the discussion on the price cap, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki remarked that Berlin lavishly spent EUR 200 bn in subsidies to shield consumers and businesses from soaring energy costs, while other EU member states were not allowed to do that.

“At the European Council there will be very intensive discussion on this topic,” Mr Morawiecki said late on Thursday. “So the Italians couldn’t do that, the French couldn’t do that, the Poles couldn’t do that, but they can do it.”

“If that is equal, fair and just treatment of the principle of the European Union’s common market then I am very sorry but there is something I don’t understand,” he said.

But Belgium’s Alexander De Croo took Germany’s side, claiming that big national support packages were necessary in the absence of any pan-EU action.

“We could not just leave people coping with the cold weather,” he told reporters. “But the real solution is that we act together in the market and then those big [national] support packages won’t be necessary anymore.”

Among other topics the EU leaders will discuss in Prague is providing more financial and military support to Ukraine.

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said it was important for all European nations, including those outside the EU, to stand in solidarity with Ukraine against Russian hostility.