Polish-Czech joke about partitioning Russia’s Kaliningrad goes viral

The prank about Kaliningrad (named Královec in Czech) was in response to Russia’s sham referendums and illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories.

@KralovecCzechia /Twitter

An online joke about annexing the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad to the Czech Republic has gone viral, with even the US Embassy getting involved.

Originating from a Polish Twitter account called ‘papież internetu’ in response to Russia’s sham referendum and illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories, a joke map shows the Russian city (named Královec in Czech) divided between Poland and the Czech Republic

The account’s owner @mihaszek wrote: “It’s time to divide Kaliningrad so that our Czech brothers finally have access to the sea.”

The tweet sent out on September 28 sparked a flood of memes and jokes in both the Czech Republic and Poland.

In one, a photograph of an aircraft carrier named after famous Czech singer Karel Gott, is depicted leaving the Baltic port city.

Twitter user Joanna Bizon retweeted the meme saying: Czech aircraft carrier “Karel Gott” leaving #Kralovec. It’s truly amazing how rapidly Czechs were able to build such significant forces on the Baltic Sea, after regaining the area. Impressive.”

One meme shows a weather map of the Czech Republic, including Královec.PavelFornalsupport/Twitter

In reply to the Czech Ministry of Defence posting it had “sent a non-binding request for the procurement of 24 F-35 Lightning II aircraft,” the US Embassy in Prague responded: “Wouldn’t you also happen to need an aircraft carrier?”

It added a winking emoji.

Meanwhile McDonalds tweeted: “Tomorrow we can finally reopen our branches in Kaliningrad … I mean in Královec.

“You can look forward to the regular menu complemented by the Czech classic McSmažák (fried cheese).”

Another meme shows a weather map of the Czech Republic including Královec, while others talk about “Beer Stream II” connecting Prague and Kaliningrad, in reference to the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Now a joke website has been created welcoming people to visit the coastal city.

Showing a stock photo of Kaliningrad’s Königsberg Cathedral and the Pregel river, the website says: ‘After the successful referendum, 97.9 percent of Kaliningrad residents decided to join the Czech Republic and rename Kaliningrad to Královec.’

Kaliningrad, called Königsberg before the end of the WWII, was founded in honour of the 13th century Czech king Přemysl Otakar II, after he paid for the construction of a fortress during the crusades.

It later became part of Poland before being taken as a core part of Prussia.

The city was heavily damaged during WWII and was eventually annexed by the Soviet Union at the Potsdam Conference in 1945.