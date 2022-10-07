Turkish, Russian leaders confer bilateral ties, ending Ukraine war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Mr Erdoğan’s office reported on Friday.

The latest developments in Ukraine were also discussed in the call, according to Turkish authorities.

NATO member Turkey has close relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has sought to balance ties during the war, rejecting Western sanctions on Moscow while criticising the Russian invasion and supplying Kyiv with armed drones.

Along with the United Nations, the country brokered the July deal to unlock Ukrainian grain exports from its Black Sea ports, in what remains the only significant diplomatic breakthrough in the seven-month-old conflict.

Ankara’s relations with Russia are complex, with the two countries cooperating closely on energy supplies while being at odds over Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the Turkish president reiterated on Thursday that Ankara would continue to oppose Sweden’s bid for NATO membership until his country’s demands for a tougher Swedish stance on ‘terrorist organisations’ were met.

Turkey has been accusing Sweden of harbouring members of Kurdish oppositionists and separatists, whom Ankara, as well as many other countries, considers terrorists.