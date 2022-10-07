Nobel Peace Prize: Belarusian activist, two organisations awarded

Jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian organisation Memorial and Ukrainian group Centre for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, highlighting the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the neighbouring countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine,” said Committee Chair Berit Reiss-Andersen, calling on the Belarusian regime to release Mr Byalyatski from prison.

The prize will be seen by many as a condemnation of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, who is celebrating his 70th birthday on Friday, and Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka, making it one of the most politically contentious in decades.

The award was not an anti-Putin prize, however, Ms Reiss-Andersen emphasised.

“We always give the prize for something and to something and not against someone,” she told reporters.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPeacePrize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties.

The first laureate, Ales Byalyatski, is a Belarusian civic leader and head of the Human Rights Centre “Viasna”.

In July 2021, Belarusian security police raided offices and homes of the country’s lawyers and human rights activists, detaining Mr Byalyatski and others in a new crackdown on opponents of Lukashenka.

The second laureate, Memorial, established in 1989, is a Russian non-governmental organisation fully independent of the authorities, which documents and promotes knowledge about communist repressions and their victims, deals with the defence of human rights in Russia and provides charity assistance to victims of political repressions carried out by the former Soviet and modern authorities in the country.

The third one, Centre for Civil Liberties, influences the formation of public opinion and public policy, supports the development of civic activism, and actively participates in international networks and solidarity actions to promote human rights in the OSCE region.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth SEK 10 mln (USD 900,000), will be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.