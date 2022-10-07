Real GDP growth in 2022 to stand at 4.6 pct says finance minister

"Next year a worsening of the economic situation will occur," Magdalena Rzeczkowska told the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, during the first reading of the 2023 budget bill.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

In 2022, Poland’s real GDP growth will be 4.6 percent and next year the situation will deteriorate, the finance minister has said, predicting GDP growth in 2023 at 1.7 percent.

“Next year a worsening of the economic situation will occur,” Magdalena Rzeczkowska told the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, during the first reading of the 2023 budget bill. “We foresee a reduction in the pace of GDP growth to 1.7 percent.”

Rzeczkowska added that the forecasts included in the budget were close to market projections and those prepared by the National Bank of Poland and the European Commission.

“The scenario provides for maintenance of the good situation on the labour market until the end of this year, employment will rise by 1.8 percent and unemployment at the end of the year will stand at 5 percent,” the minister told the house. “Next year, demand for labour will reduce, employment will fall slightly, by 0.5 percent, and unemployment at year-end will be 5.4 percent.”