Mystery reduced to ash: Fire irreversibly damages some Easter Island heads

The mysterious statues carved by a Polynesian tribe more than 500 years ago on Easter Island off the coast of Chile have been damaged by a blaze, some to an irreversible degree.

Although their faces had been set in stone, some of the Rapa Nui ancestors’ effigies could not stand against the power of fire that broke out on Monday.

The blaze, according to cultural heritage official Carolina Perez Dattari, affected “nearly 60 hectares”.

As reported by BBC, the fire was started deliberately in the vicinity of Easter Island’s Rano Raraku volcano, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. After months of pandemic-induced closure, the site reopened to visitors just three months ago. Now it has to be closed again so that a conservation team can examine the scope of damage done to the priceless pieces of heritage.

The volume of loss is difficult to assess but as the island’s Mayor Pedro Edmunds said: “The damage caused by the fire can’t be undone.”

“Irreparable and with consequences beyond what your eyes can see,” is how the director of the Ma’u Henua community tasked with looking after the national park described it as. “The moai are totally charred,” Ariki Tepano said through the park’s official social media pages.

Boasting a height of up to 10 m with the largest weighing 74 tonnes, the sculptures were carved by the indigenous Rapa Nui people sometime between 1400 and 1650, and arranged in such a way that they ring the island facing inland as if to keep its inhabitants from leaving it. Numbering some 1,000 figures, the heads are believed to embody the spirit of a prominent ancestor with each one considered to be the person’s living incarnation.

Some of the heads sport multi-tonne hats made from a different rock type.

One of the statues was removed from the island in the 19th century by a British naval captain and gifted to Queen Victoria in the 1860s. The sculpture, named Hoa Hakananai’a, is now housed in the British Museum.

Although the Chilean government and the island’s authorities had requested it to be returned in 2018, the island’s mayor suggested he would prefer a financial commitment from the museum to ensure the upkeep of the remaining moai on the island.

Relying heavily on tourism, Easter Island lies 3,500 km off the coast of Chile.