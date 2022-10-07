Britain could carry out 3-hour power cuts to homes, businesses in winter

A menace of three-hour power cuts to homes and businesses in the nearing winter hung over Britain as the National Grid warned on Thursday that such a measure could be enacted if London is not able to import electricity from Europe and attract enough gas imports to fuel gas-fired power plants.

The gloomy scenario was painted as Prime Minister Liz Truss called on Europe on Thursday to keep exporting energy to the UK during the winter. The PM is likely to heap further pressure on the government after she previously ruled out energy rationing in Britain.

As part of retaliation for the imposition of Western sanctions, Russia continues to disrupt Europe-bound gas flows prompting European countries to scramble emergency plans for stocking up on the valuable resource. The schemes could entail rationing and curbing exports of energy to other countries.

The UK’s energy security situation is rendered even iffier by maintenance issues with several French nuclear power plants. This spells a winter for which Britain may not be able to secure enough gas or the imports of electricity it typically receives from countries such as France, Belgium and the Netherlands.