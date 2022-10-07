Ruling party leads support poll

The authors of the survey noted that support for PiS had risen slightly from the previous month's level of 33.2 percent.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) would win an election this Sunday with 33.9 percent of the vote, an IBRiS survey showed on Friday.

Placing second would be main opposition party Civic Coalition (KO) with 29.1 percent, up from September’s 26.9 percent, followed by the Poland 2050 party with 10.7 percent, down from September’s 14.5 percent.

In fourth place would be The Left with 8.7 percent, up from September’s 7.3 percent.

The Polish People’s Party (PSL)-Polish Coalition grouping would gain 5.9 percent backing, up from September’s 5.4 percent. The Confederation party would come away with 5.2 percent of the vote, up from September’s 4.2 percent.

The expected turnout would be 50.1 percent (up 0.5 pps).

IBRiS ran the survey on October 4-5 on a random sample of 1,100 Poles.