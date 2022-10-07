Argentina: Football match abandoned as fan dies in clashes with police

Another tragic incident shook the world of football on Thursday as a fan died in a riot with police who released tear gas at the entrance to the stadium in La Plata, Argentina. This comes only a couple of days after 131 supporters lost their lives in a stampede in the league match in Indonesia.

It has been reported that the police closed the entrances to the grandstands due to concerns of overcrowding. The match between the local team, Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors could only be watched by the home audience, as the fans of the latter side currently have an away ban.

It's been confirmed a fan has lost their life after the mess in La Plata last night 😔

Beyind belief that less than a week after the Kanjuruhan stadium disaster, police react to overcrowding with rubber bullets, tear gas and batons 😠 https://t.co/VpLMd29aSm

— Pibe de Barrio / La Bombobox 🇦🇷⚽️👕🎁 (@PibedeBarrioArg) October 7, 2022

According to authorities, Gimnasia fans were trying to force their way into the stadium which was already full, and police used rubber bullets and tear gas to force them back.

Players were seen covering their faces, while supporters entered the field as they tried to escape the tear gas. The Argentine top-flight match was stopped after nine minutes.

The circumstances surrounding the death were unclear but Sergio Berni, security minister for Buenos Aires province, told local television that the fan died of a heart problem.

Police reportedly fired tear gas at Gimnasia La Plata fans.. HEYYYY STOP USING TEAR GAS TO THE FANS 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/XyI1O8NyxE

— FOOTBALLFANSSTUFF (@officialffsnews) October 7, 2022

ESPN quoted Gimnasia player Leonardo Morales as saying: “My two-year-old son couldn’t breathe. We feel desperate and worried about all the people in the stands.”

Investigation open

Sergio Berni said his ministry would open an investigation into the incident, adding that too many tickets might have been sold, but home team Gimnasia said that was not the case and they had complied with security protocols.

“We will demand an investigation into what happened until those responsible for this tragic day … are known,” the club said in a statement.

Indonesian football disaster

The incident comes five days after a stampede at a soccer game in Indonesia killed at least 131 people when fans tried to flee a riot and tear gas fired by police in one of the world’s worst sporting disasters.

NEW: Using exclusive videos, eyewitness accounts and analyses from crowd experts, @washingtonpost reconstructed what happened inside Kanjuruhan stadium on Saturday night.

The findings are clear: Police action led to deaths.https://t.co/WPOLNPIipS

— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) October 6, 2022