US: Biden overhauls marijuana policy, pardons thousands

President Joe Biden took steps to overhaul US policy on marijuana on Thursday by pardoning thousands of people with federal offences for simple marijuana possession and initiating a review of how the drug is classified.

He said thousands of people with prior federal convictions could be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities and his executive action would relieve such “collateral” consequences.

Nearly 40 US states have legalised marijuana use in some form, but it remains completely illegal in some states and at the federal level. Reclassification would be a first step toward wider legalisation, a move backed by a majority of Americans, and usher in sweeping changes for companies and law enforcement and impact millions.

Today, President Biden pardoned all prior federal and D.C. offenses of simple marijuana [email protected] also called on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. pic.twitter.com/PGhVwuruKJ

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 6, 2022

The president’s decision fulfils a campaign promise and is likely to please members in his left-leaning political base ahead of the November midterm elections in which his fellow Democrats are defending control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It is time that we right these wrongs,” Mr Biden said, urging state governors to follow suit.

As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.

Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach. Allow me to lay them out.

— President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” he emphasised.

A senior administration official said more than 6,500 people with prior federal convictions could be affected by the pardons.

Supporters welcomed the move and its impact on racial imbalances in the US justice system.

Some Republicans, who US voters prefer over Democrats for addressing crime-related policies, criticised it.