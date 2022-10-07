Polish PM says Russia completely isolated

"This summit confirmed that Russia is fully isolated and it is not only isolation from EU countries, but also from other countries some of which border Russia directly," Morawiecki said.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has said Russia is totally isolated not only by EU member states, but by all that have condemned its aggression against Ukraine.

Speaking on Thursday in Prague, where he was attending the first summit of the European Political Community, grouping the leaders of 44 European countries, Mateusz Morawiecki said the EU was strong not only in terms of its economy but also as a provider of security.

“This summit confirmed that Russia is fully isolated and it is not only isolation from EU countries, but also from other countries some of which border Russia directly,” he said. “And they all condemn Russia’s aggression.”

He said that during the talks the energy and natural gas crises were also discussed. “And here we found a common language – the energy crisis is conducive to Russian imperialism but is also conducive to market speculators,” Morawiecki said.