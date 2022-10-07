Annexation of eastern Ukraine is absurd: Czech MEP

TVP World invited Tomáš Zdechovský, Member of the European Parliament, to talk about the Czech Republic’s position on the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian aid and military assistance Prague provides to Kyiv.

After Vladimir Putin made his intent to annex eastern parts of Ukraine clear, memes about the Czech Republic and Poland annexing the Russian Kaliningrad exclave went viral.

According to Mr Zdechovský, the international community used this “sense of humour” to show how unacceptable the behaviour of Vladimir Putin is. The memes show the “absurdity” of the annexation.

The MEP pointed out that the Russian leader was not invited to the recent EU leaders summit in Prague, which shows that he stopped being a partner for European countries.

He also spoke about the efforts of the Czech Republic to support Ukrainians, including government aid and crowdfunding.