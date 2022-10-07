LIVE: 226th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. A missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in the

southern region of the same name left some people buried under

the rubble, the regional governor said, and was a reminder of

Moscow’s ability to strike targets even at a time when its

forces have been pushed back in the south and east.

07:17 CEST

Explosions are being reported in #Nikopol, #Dnipropetrovsk region. pic.twitter.com/VYoLO6X7G9

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 7, 2022