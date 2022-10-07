LIVE: 226th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. A missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in the
southern region of the same name left some people buried under
the rubble, the regional governor said, and was a reminder of
Moscow’s ability to strike targets even at a time when its
forces have been pushed back in the south and east.
07:17 CEST
Explosions are being reported in #Nikopol, #Dnipropetrovsk region. pic.twitter.com/VYoLO6X7G9
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 7, 2022
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69