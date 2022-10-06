Sorokin: Ukrainians captured by Russians to only return after victory on battlefield

There have been reports of children being kidnapped, many of them from orphanages. In fact the US state department has reported Russia’s forces and proxies have interrogated, detained, and forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens, including thousands of children.

Oleksyi Sorokin, senior editor at the Kyiv Independent was asked what the Ukrainian government’s response to this would be, he explained: “Unfortunately it’s impossible to do anything because Russia doesn’t follow international laws, Russia doesn’t recognise international courts. The only way to pressure Russia to return Ukrainian citizens and children is to win on the battlefield.”

Asked about Elon Musk’s decision to speak up on the issue of Ukraine, Mr Sorokin responded: “I think the comments by Elon Musk teach us that if you don’t know what you’re talking about, then don’t talk about it. Obviously Elon Musk doesn’t know the situation. He doesn’t know what Russia has been doing to Ukraine.”