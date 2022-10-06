Poland, Italy, Greece and Belgium design natural gas price cap mechanism

Poland, Italy, Greece and Belgium have together worked out a mechanism for capping the natural gas price. It is designed to work at the wholesale level and should affect all imported gas, not just that used in power plants. The EU states have already received the draft proposal.

The four countries which have designed the mechanism capping the natural gas price claim it will help decrease inflation pressure in the EU. It would also discourage speculations on natural gas, it would define actions in case of cessation of supply, and also limit excess profit in the sector.

The new proposal differs from the one presented by the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen, who intended to apply the price cap only to natural gas from Russia that would be used for electricity production.

Poland, Italy, Greece and Belgium believe that such limitations would make no major difference for consumers and could even threaten the stability of supply. Additionally, putting a price cap only on natural gas used by power plants would leave the majority of the market unaffected as two-thirds of the resource is used for industry and construction.

The four EU states claim that the mechanism they are proposing would be very flexible and enable Europe to attract suppliers by enabling transactions above the defined price cap if necessary. It would also encourage saving energy and switching to other resources.