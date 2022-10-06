Polish, British PMs discuss security, energy, climate at EU summit

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki held a meeting with his British counterpart Liz Truss during the EU leaders summit in Prague. Both leaders discussed European security, energy and climate issues.

“The meeting was devoted to deepening the dialogue and cooperation with issues such as international security, energy and climate,” said the Prime Minister’s Chancellery in a statement.

PM Morawiecki has also met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to discuss the EU’s climate-energy strategy.

“Such meetings are also devoted to the topic of Putin’s war and the mistakes in the EU’s climate-energy policy,” said the Prime Minister’s Chancellery.

Mateusz Morawiecki has also met with Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal and the head of the European Council Charles Michel. The series of meetings also included Slovakian and Swedish Prime Ministers Eduard Heger and Magdalena Andersson, as well as the leader of the outgoing Italian government Mario Draghi.

Leaders of the European Union and neighbours from Britain to Turkey met in Prague to discuss security and energy emergencies plaguing them all since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The symbolic summit was also designed to underline Moscow’s isolation.

The gathering in Prague was the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community (EPC), the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron, bringing together, on an equal footing the EU’s 27 member states and other 17 European countries.

The meeting at the Prague Castle was a grand show of solidarity for a continent mired in multiple crises – from the security fallout of the war in Ukraine to an energy crunch and a looming recession that has dashed hopes of robust recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.