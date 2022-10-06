World News 06.10

World News presented special coverage from the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Lyman. Our correspondent in Ukraine Don Arleth, was there with a report.

Day 225 of the war in Ukraine

The counteroffensive is making great strides in the south of the country. But the land Ukraine has reclaimed appears to be depopulated and in ruins, following months of Russian occupation.

Massacre in Thailand

The nation of Thailand is in shock following a gun and knife attack at a daycare centre in the north of the country. The attacker was a former policeman who later took his own life. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Nuclear Sharing

Given the threat posed by Russia under Vladimir Putin, Poland has been looking towards participating in NATO’s nuclear sharing program. Polish officials say that the US has shown some degree of openness to the idea.

Poland’s security level

Poland has raised the security level of its energy infrastructure outside its borders. Condition “Bravo” comes only days after the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, which put additional pressure on Europe’s energy security.

Persecutions of Polish activists in Belarus

Much of the media coverage in recent months has been focused on Russia, but there’s an equally authoritarian regime next door. Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his establishment continue to persecute journalists and members of the opposition, such as Polish activist Andrzej Poczobut.

Russia kidnaps border crossers

Disturbing reports are coming in from Estonia. It appears that Russian authorities have captured over a thousand Ukrainian refugees who were waiting at the Estonian border. They have allegedly been moved to an undisclosed location.

Summit in Prague

Officials from 44 European nations gathered in Prague to discuss the future of the continent. The lack of invitation for Russia and the overall message of unity with Ukraine sent a clear signal – Europe no longer sees Moscow as one of its own.

European leaders meet for Arraiolos Summit

Presidents of over a dozen European countries met in Malta to discuss the security of the eastern and southern flanks of the EU. The war in Ukraine was the main topic of debate this year.

North Korea crisis

Tensions continue to brew in the Indo-Pacific. North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday. The move comes in response to joint US – South Korean military drills. This is the latest in a series of missile launches by Pyongyeng in the past two weeks.

Nobel Prize for Literature

October brings autumn leaves and cooler temperatures. It is also the time when Nobel prizes are announced. On Thursday the French author Annie Ereaux was recognised for her writing.

US chess Grandmaster accused of cheating



Chess is the kind of game that rarely makes the headlines — Unless Garry Kasparov is playing against Deep Blue. But this time is different. According to chess.com, 19 year old American grandmaster Hans Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games, as recently as 2020”