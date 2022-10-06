EU approves more sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

The European Union gave its final approval for a new batch of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine. The EU was spurred into action by Russia’s nuclear threats and military mobilisation for its seven-month war in Ukraine, as well as Moscow announcing the annexation of parts of its neighbour.

The new measures include more restrictions on trade with Russia in steel and tech sectors, and an oil price cap for Russian seaborne crude deliveries to third countries through European insurers meant to align the bloc with the United States.

In addition, the sanctions will target more individuals at the Russian defence ministry, people involved in Moscow’s ad-hoc annexation votes in occupied eastern Ukraine and those participating in bypassing sanctions.

“I welcome the member states’ agreement today on the eight sanctions package. We will never accept Putin’s sham referenda or any kind of annexation in Ukraine. We are determined to continue making the Kremlin pay,” the head of the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The agreement is to be formalised on Thursday should no EU country raise last-minute objections. With sanctions requiring unanimous backing of all the bloc’s 27 members, the deal is more modest than Russia hawks had proposed. That group, which includes Poland and the Baltic states, had sought a complete ban on nuclear energy cooperation and diamond imports from Russia, as well as the blacklisting of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, a Kremlin ally.

Moscow-traded shares of Russia’s state-controlled diamond miner Alrosa were up on the news as Belgium – home to the world’s biggest diamond trading hub Antwerp – blocked an EU embargo on the luxury industry.

“The package could have been far stronger, but given that we require unanimity… it is important that we have this strong response to Russia’s latest aggressive steps,” Poland’s EU ambassador, Andrzej Sadoś said.

The oil cap – designed to align the whole of the EU with the G7 group of the world’s most industrialised countries – was also watered down to give exemptions to seafaring countries like Greece, Malta and Cyprus, EU diplomats said, with some doubting its practical feasibility or efficiency.