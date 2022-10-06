N.Korean warplanes stage bombing drill, S.Korea scrambles fighter jets

South Korea scrambled fighter jets after North Korean warplanes staged an apparent bombing drill, Seoul’s Defence Ministry informed. At the same time, allied warships were running missile defence drills and Pyongyang fired off the latest in a series of ballistic missiles.

The rare bombing drill by at least eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers prompted South Korea to deploy 30 fighters. The warplanes swarmed each side of the heavily fortified border amid rising tensions over a string of missile tests by Pyongyang.

Earlier, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in the direction of Japan, just an hour after condemning the repositioning of a US aircraft carrier to the region. This year, the regime in Pyongyang launched about 40 missiles including its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles and appears ready to hold its first nuclear test since 2017.

Today’s launches followed the return of the US carrier to waters off the Korean peninsula and a UN Security Council meeting held in response to the North’s recent tests. The missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first since North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday, which prompted joint South Korean and US missile drills.

“This is the sixth time in the short period, just counting the ones from the end of September. This absolutely cannot be tolerated,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

The US State Department condemned the launch as a violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions and a threat to regional neighbours and the international community. It added that Washington was committed to a diplomatic approach and called on North Korea to engage in dialogue.