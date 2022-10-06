Eastern Express 06.10

The primary focus is Russia’s nuclear doctrine, given how Russia is modernising its nuclear forces, and replacing Soviet-era systems with new missiles, submarines, and aircraft, while further developing new types of delivery systems.

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union valued nuclear weapons for their political and military power they offered. While Moscow pledged that it would not be the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict, many analysts and scholars believed nonetheless that the Soviet Union had integrated nuclear weapons into its military plans.

After the Cold War, Russia didn’t retain the Soviet “no first use” policy, and has since revised its nuclear doctrine several times.

Russia’s current modernisation cycle for its nuclear forces began in the early 2000s and is likely to conclude later in this decade. In addition, March 2018 saw Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing that Russia was developing new types of nuclear systems.

The eighth round of sanctions against Russia has just been approved by the European Union. The controls are aimed at restricting Russia both economically and militarily.

Russia has now declared the Lithuanian ambassador as persona non grata. The move comes after Lithuania expelled Russia’s envoy to the Baltic state, Sergei Ryabokov.

US and Russian astronauts have taken off on a five month-mission to the International Space Station. This was the first launch of a Russian astronaut from the United States in 20 years. The collaboration between the US and Russia may strike some as a surprising move, given the number of issues the two powers disagree on, and especially in the wake of the war in Ukraine.