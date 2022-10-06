Central bank chief says rate-hike cycle only on hold

The head of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) has said a recent cycle of interest-rate hikes is merely on hold rather than formally at an end.

The NBP has increased interest rates 11 times in recent months to help combat an inflation rate that hit 17.2 percent in September.

“It is a halt in the cycle of rises, not a formal end to the cycle of increases,” Adam Glapinski told a press conference on Thursday.

“The cycle is formally open the whole time,” Glapinski continued. “We are stopping price rises, interest-rate rises, we are looking at the situation. We are looking at it till November. In November another inflation report will be published, which for the NBP, for all observers, is the most important document, allowing the best view of the coming quarters.”

The central bank chief went on to say that “this does not mean that in times of such strong shocks and unforeseeable events we can fully predict the future.”

“At the moment this risk, this uncertainty, is especially large,” he said. “The number-one risk is the development of the war situation in Ukraine.

“At the moment we have the data we have,” he continued. “They allow us to break the cycle of increases, to wait for November’s forecast, to see what the GUS (Central Statistical Office – PAP) data will be and look again at the issue. We’re not saying we have stopped raising rates for good.”

Glapinski drew attention to the fact that 11 consecutive interest-rate hikes by the Monetary Policy Council (RPP)—the longest rate-rise cycle in the RPP’s history—had significantly limited demand for loans from the private sector, particularly from households.

“I’m talking about something that is useful from the point of view of the fight against inflation but is also sad and painful for households,” he explained. “Without lasting growth in loans it is hard to expect a high inflation rate to be maintained in the medium term.”