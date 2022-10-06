Belarus: Polish minority activist included on “terrorists list”

The Belarusian authorities have included Andrzej Poczobut, jailed journalist and Union of Poles in Belarus activist on a “list of terrorists”, the Belarusian human rights centre “Viasna” told Telegram on Thursday.

Mr Poczobut has been imprisoned for more than a year and a half. The Belarusian authorities have levelled accusations against him of “inciting hostility” and calling for sanctions to be imposed on the ruling regime.

#Belarusian and #Polish journalist and political prisoner Andrzej #Poczobut was added to the "terrorist list" of the KGB, reports @viasna96.

Poczobut has been behind bars for a year and a half. pic.twitter.com/GxNqRiDT1H

Belarusian human rights activists, the Polish authorities and the international community regarded the criminal cases against representatives of the Polish minority as “politically motivated” and demonstrative repressions, which are part of a wave of attacks on civil society in Belarus and freedom of expression in the regime-ruled country.

The “Viasna” Centre, which was banned by Minsk, also reported that four other people, in addition to Mr Poczobut, had been added to the list. There are currently 179 Belarusians included, among them Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.