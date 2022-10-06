Ukraine’s 2023 early grain harvest could be more than halved y/y, producer warns

Ukraine’s winter grain sowing area for the 2023 harvest will unlikely to exceed two million hectares and the harvest could fall by at least 50 percent, the head of a Ukrainian agriculture company was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The pace of sowing winter wheat in the country for the 2023 harvest is three times lower than last year, according to data provided by the agriculture ministry this week.

Farms have sown 1.1 million hectares of winter wheat as of October 3, or 27 percent of the expected area, compared with 3.1 million hectares sown at the same date in 2021, the data showed.

“It is unlikely that we will gain two million hectares [of winter grain sowing area],” Alex Lissitsa, CEO of IMC integrated agricultural business, was quoted by Interfax Ukraine as saying.

“The harvest of early grains [mostly wheat and barley] will be 50-70 percent smaller [in 2023 compared to 2022]. In fact, we will cover our own needs, but not everything will be so rosy with exports,” he added.

Ukraine consumes around seven million tonnes of wheat and up to 4 million tonnes of barley per season.

Mr Lissitsa said that a lack of funds for the sowing remains a huge problem for farmers in a situation where local grain prices fell while cost of inputs rose sharply.

The ministry has still not given a forecast of the 2023 winter wheat area, although Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters in August that the area could fall to 3.8 million hectares from 4.6 million a year earlier because of Russia’s invasion.

Analysts, however, say the area could be significantly smaller.

Ukraine sowed more than six million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest, but a large area has been occupied by Russian forces since the invasion in February.

The country harvested 19 million tonnes of wheat this year, compared with around 32.2 million tonnes in 2021. The sharp decline was the result of hostilities in many regions and the occupation of large areas by Russian forces.