Retail sales rise in August – Eurostat

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Polish retail sales went up by 8.0 percent year on year in August 2022 after an 7.6-percent increase year on year in July, Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, reported on Thursday.

Month on month, retail sales went up by 0.7 percent, the agency also said.

Retail sales in the euro zone fell by 2.0 percent in August after a 1.2 percent decline a month before.

In monthly terms, the euro zone’s retail sales fell by 0.3 percent following a 0.4 percent drop in the previous month.

Eurostat annual growth figures are work-day adjusted, while the monthly growth figures are also seasonally adjusted.

Eurostat data also include small companies which employ fewer than 10 people – in this case, small family shops – but exclude auto sales.