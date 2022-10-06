OPEC+ energy cuts ahead of winter drives global inflation concerns

Concerns over tight oil supplies and soaring inflation have intensified after the OPEC+ group of nations announced its largest supply cut since 2020 ahead of European Union embargoes on Russian energy.

The move has widened a diplomatic rift between the Saudi-backed bloc and Western nations, which worry higher energy prices will hurt the fragile global economy and hinder efforts to deprive Moscow of oil revenue following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Global crude oil futures returned to three-week highs, after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, including Russia, agreed to slash output by two million barrels per day just ahead of peak winter season.

OPEC’s decision today to cut oil supplies directly and immediately assists Putin’s war effort. They were not compelled to do so. They choose to do so. Don’t ever forget it.

— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 5, 2022

Price increases

This is likely to drive spot prices higher, particularly for Middle East oil, which meets about two-thirds of Asia’s demand, industry participants stated.

The movie will add to inflation concerns as governments from Japan and India fight rising costs of living, while Europe is expected to burn more oil to replace Russian gas this winter.

South Korean refining sources said that the supply cut could drive prices back to levels seen in the second quarter. Asia’s fourth-largest economy and manufacturing powerhouse, has seen costs skyrocket due to the surging commodity prices.

Brent hit 139.13 USD a barrel in March, the highest since 2008, after the Ukraine war sparked fears of Russian oil supply loss.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said the real supply cut would be about one million to 1.1 million bpd, a response to rising global interest rates and a weakening world economy.

The move triggered a sharp response from Washington, which criticised the OPEC+ deal as shortsighted. The White House said President Joe Biden would continue to assess whether to release further strategic oil stocks to lower prices.

Loss of Russian crude oil

The OPEC+ cuts compound supply concerns as European Union sanctions on Russian crude and oil products take effect in December and February, respectively.

Industry participants estimate the loss of Russian crude at between one and two million bpd, depending on how Moscow reacts to the G7’s price cap on Russian oil. That policy is aimed at ensuring Russian oil continues flowing to emerging economies but at lower prices to reduce Moscow’s revenues.