PFAS chemicals contribute to infertility rates: Study finds

A recently published peer-reviewed study from Denmark found that “both combined and single exposure to maternal PFAS (group of chemicals found in various everyday products) concentrations during early pregnancy were associated with lower sperm concentration, lower total sperm count, and higher proportion of nonprogressive and immotile sperm in the adult sons.”

Study methods

The research was based on interviews and blood samples and maternal plasma taken from mothers during their pregnancy between 1998 and 2003, and the blood and semen samples and physical examination of their sons that had a minimum age of 18 years and 9 months.

The authors of the study checked the mothers’ samples for 15 PFAS compounds and found seven in large enough quantities to include in their study.

Later on the researchers “examined associations between maternal plasma PFAS levels during early pregnancy and male offspring reproductive function in adulthood,” the study states.

The results

“It makes sense that exposure to substances that mimic and interfere with the hormones involved in this delicate process (foetal development) can have consequences for semen quality later in life,” Søgaard Tøttenborg told The Guardian newspaper.

The study found that Perfluoroheptanoic acid (PFHpA), a “breakdown product of stain and grease-proof coatings on food packaging, couches, and carpets, including Stainmaster,” according to the Environmental Working Group organisation, “was the main contributor” to all three infertility issues found in male subjects.

However, the study advises caution when interpreting the results because of “the low concentrations of PFHpA in maternal plasma and narrow range.”

Adults safe from PFAS exposure

Although the chemicals can have a devastating impact during the developmental stage of a foetus, the authors of the research cite an earlier analysis on PFAS exposure and male reproduction, where they found that “there was no consistent indication of association between adult exposure to PFAS and semen quality.”

PFAS

The study defines Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as a group of more than 5,000 chemicals used by people worldwide since the 1940s for their water, dirt and oil-repellent properties in food packaging, coated cookware, cosmetics, textiles, carpets, paints, lubricants, and firefighting foams.”

PFAS find their way into the human body through the consumption of contaminated food and drinking water.

Countries around the world including EU states have intensified the restriction of PFAS use, however, high concentrations of the chemicals can still be found in some countries.