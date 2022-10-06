Brussels’ nightmare. Wrong parties win the election

In Italy and Sweden, the parties for which there should be no place in the always smiling and self-satisfied Brussels Europe have taken the floor. And yet they are the ones that best diagnose the problems consuming their countries. These are other symptoms of changes that are starting to take place among the nations of the Old Continent.

“» Yes « to the natural family. »No« to the LGBT lobby. “Yes” to gender identity. »No« to gender ideology. »Yes« to the culture of life. »No« to the depths of death. »Yes« to the Cross. »No« to the violence of Islam. »Yes« to safe borders. “No” to mass immigration. “Yes” to employment for our citizens. »No« to the big international financiers. “Yes” to the sovereignty of the people. »No« to the bureaucrats in Brussels; And “Yes” to our civilisation, and “No” to those who want to destroy it. (…)

Long live Europe of patriots! ”

These words, delivered at the election rally of the Spanish VOX party by the future / current Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, Brussels Eurocracy should learn by heart.

Perhaps these words herald the arrival of a new Europe and certainly question the current order by which the EU rulers have bound the Old Continent.

So is the victory of the right-wing in Sweden, especially the Swedish Democrats who have been sentenced to the political ghetto so far. There have already been screams that this country, the model for the left ruling the Union and its peoples, has been taken over by racists, fascists and others.

Eurocrats and the relentlessly progressive elite members get panic attacks. The threats of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, did not help. Perhaps the words of the German leader, that Italy could be punished, like Poland and Hungary, if they did not choose the correct parties or if the government they formed would not obey Brussels, added a few points to the victorious right-wing coalition.

Italians won’t bow their necks

The triumph of the Italian right is great – it has won 235 seats in the 400-seat Chamber of Deputies and will have 112 out of 200 senators. Italy has a chance for a strong, stable government, traditionally very difficult to form on the Tiber, with the first female Prime Minister in the country’s history – Giorgia Meloni.

This fact is also excellent news for Poland. We can gain a powerful ally – the third country in the Union in terms of strength and size of the economy. Even during the televised election debate, Meloni, as the leader of the Brothers of Italy party (paranoid politicians should change the party’s name to Brothers and Sisters of Italy), stated that she did not agree to the constant punishment and sanctions against Poland and Hungary and that her government would not allow the Eurocrats to do so.

One can also be calm about the new government’s tough course toward Russia. The dilemmas of her ally Matteo Salvini do not move Giorgia Meloni, who strongly advocates maintaining sanctions against the bloody regime; Moreover, the Quorum / You Trend poll shows that 43% of Italians support them, and only 37% are against them. 20% do not have a clear opinion on this matter.

It is good that Mrs von der Leyen said whatever came to her mind and threatened the Italians.

It has stripped them of their illusions of what the present European Commission represents and how ideologised, anti-democratic and authoritarian it is. The greater their determination could be.

