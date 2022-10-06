The Putin method or how to most effectively blacken the Catholic Church

If it is possible to depict Mother Theresa as a complicit in narcobusiness, why then one couldn’t make aan agent out of John Paul II?

The Polish edition of Newsweek [Newsweek Polska] under the command of Tomasz Sekielski is striving to meet the Cathophobic standards which were set at the time when Tomasz Lis was the editor-in-chief. It is reflected by an article by Stanisław Obirek and Artur Nowak “Saint hypocrisy”, published in the latest issue.

At the same time its title contains accusation against St Mother Theresa from Calcutta. The authors are driven by an idea that because the Church mythologized this nun the brutal truth against her must be revealed.

The columnists accuse Mother Theresa of ties with organized crime. The texts reads that the founder of the Missionaries of Charity congregation “consciously received donations from drug dealers and fraudsters. She would intercede for them writing letters to prosecutors and judges in the US so that they aren’t punished”. Further on the authors negate Mother Theresa’s ascetic conduct: “While having affirmed suffering she didn’t economize on her treatment. She lived a good life, being received by political leaders with honors, travelling throughout the world by a private plane. Till the end she collected prizes and splendors”.

There is more. Under the eyes of Obirek and Nowak the nun’s faithfulness to the Catholic instruction… a crime. Mother Theresa would express her conviction that human life should be safeguarded from conception. When Western feminists demanded from the Church to consent abortion and apply measures preventing it, she refused to endorse this lobby. Meanwhile, according to the columnists, the source of poverty in Africa lies within overpopulation (let’s put it straightforward: it’s about “unwanted” or “unnecessary” children), so the abortion and contraception would solve the problem.

Click here to read the full article.