The spectre of Mongol rebellion and reunification looms over Russia

Former Mongolian president Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj’s appeal to his compatriots – including those in Buryatia, Tuva or Kalmykia, sent to Russia’s war with Ukraine – has so far failed to substantially shake Asia in comparison to, say, the unrest in Dagestan. But, as both the Russians and the Chinese learned in the 20th century, Mongolian irredentism is not to be taken lightly…

Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj is already a retired politician (he stepped down as president in 2017, after serving two terms) and his parent Democratic Party is currently in opposition. However, he spoke through an institution that is a little on the sidelines of politics – the World Mongol Federation. The proud name of the institution is a bit of a stretch – the WMF is housed in one room of an office building, was founded a year ago, the website is slightly lame, but it already has, not insignificantly, representatives in Sweden, the USA and Japan. Elbegdorj spoke in English, with a ribbon in the colours of Ukraine in his lapel, interjecting a phrase in Russian from time to time.

Not without reason: the three-minute speech was constructed as an appeal to President Vladimir Putin. Relatively uncontroversial, by the way, for the emotions present in international politics today. Elbegdorj, a graduate of the Soviet-era officers’ school (1983-1988) began with the appeal: “Priezidient, pierekratite wojnu!” (Please end the war!)

However, it was not this that caught the attention of journalists and analysts, but the further part of the appeal. The former president, emphasising his flesh and blood lineage of the Mongolian people (“I am one of the eight sons of the shepherd”) appealed to his fellow citizens, in the broad sense. “Since the beginning of this war, ethnic minorities living in Russia have been suffering. The Mongols of Buryatia, the Mongols of Tuva and the Mongols of Kalmykia have suffered terribly, they are being used as cannon fodder, hundreds of them are wounded, thousands killed” – the politician stated. And he appealed: “Do not kill Ukrainians! Do not take part in this war! Mongolia will provide you with shelter! Take refuge under the wing of the motherland!”

From Nevada to Lake Baikal

So far, Russians are rather keen to seek protection under Mongolia’s wing: although the Mongolian border is not experiencing the same siege as the airports in Moscow and St Petersburg or the now iconic high altitude border crossing with Georgia, the vision of a country which is one of the few not yet requiring Russians to have visas is appealing to many. According to agency reports, hundreds of cars are flooding Mongolia. Some imaginative internet user even went to the trouble of reaching for a photo from the other side of the world, showing an eight-lane traffic jam of cars in the desert, and uploaded it online with the caption: “Moscow – back to the Urheimat”.

The iconic drone photo depicts a traffic jam a few years ago after the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock desert in Nevada, which doesn’t stop it (the photo, not the festival) from going viral on the internet. The reality, however, is that a relatively small percentage of Russian emigrants/refugees/defectors/pacifists are headed to Mongolia. Much more interesting in the eyes of the world is the point of Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj’s short appeal. The Mongolians of Buryatia and Tuva: do they really exist? How many are there? Are they willing to listen to the former president’s appeal? And does this mean that Buryatia will become depopulated?

The whole issue is, as is the case with former empires, highly complicated and multifaceted. The empire created by Genghis Khan was – to this day – the largest in the world, leaving far behind not only ancient Rome and Alexander the Great, but also the Duchy of Lithuania from sea to sea, China, the USSR, the British Empire and other powers of our time. At the height of its power, i.e. in the mid-13th century, it covered 33 million square kilometres, stretching, as we know it, from Kraków, Legnica and Split to the Sea of Japan.

A GIF with Genghis Khan

Popular in the past decade GIFs, those little programs that historians like to use to show how the surface of a phenomenon changes as a function of time, show this perfectly: the red stain of Mongolia spills unstoppably to the north, west, south and east.

