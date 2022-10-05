Heroes aren’t fortunate in Warsaw

I don’t know what it’s like in other cities but Warsaw isn’t fortunate in streets’ patrons or rather our great compatriots aren’t fortunate in Warsaw. The year of St Archbishop Zygmunt Szczęsny Feliński, bishop of the capital during the January 1863 Uprising is underway. Not only is either the year or the Saint widely known, it turns out he doesn’t have a street in a city which he defended against the tsar with such zeal.

Initially I wanted to start off with an applause: how nice that it is actually in Żoliborz, by the church that thanks to Rev. Jerzy Popiełuszko’s tomb is visited by the whole nation, we have a Feliński street. As if it was a saints’ meeting and so on, ah! oh! But I had a premonition and I decided to check that out and, on this occasion, to visit Rev. Popiełuszko’s tomb (which paid a lot because late in the evening I met there three teenagers who simply went in to say a prayer and thus fill me with optimism in the context of the youth losing its faith).

Before I get to the punch line, I shall add that I checked with five acquaintances out of which four remained under the same illusion: that in front of the gate of this famous church there is a St Zygmunt Szczesny Feliński street. Nothing of the sort! Yes, it is a street in honor to Feliński, but to Alojzy. By the way, Warsaw archbishop’s paternal uncle although the relatives didn’t get to know one another as Alojzy died (1820) before the nephew was born (1822).

The uncle, i.e. this Alojzy was a distinguished person anyway: son to a patriotic family from Volhynia, he joined the 1794 insurrection and was even one of Tadeusz Kościuszko’s secretaries; no wonder that then he spent twenty years quietly in his brother’s estate in Wojutyna. When he returned to Warsaw in 1815, he staged the famous play “Barbara Radziwiłłówna” but he went down in history mainly because of his poem, sung to this day in churches on a par with the official Polish anthem, that is to say “Boże, coś Polskę”.

Aha! This is another trap: not everyone knows who is the author of the words “Boże, coś Polskę” but those who know that it was Felinski think that’s the Archbishop (I recommend a quick quiz among friends, including clergymen). The more so he was a writer too.

Agata Kłosek, PhD, from the University of Warsaw said during a conference devoted to him in June this year that although Archbishop Feliński began to create literary texts only during his exile, in Russia, at the age of over 40, they stand the test of time. In addition to excellent sermons, he wrote very interesting and literary diaries, philosophical essays on social issues, and poems.

In addition, he had not only a seminary, theological and philosophical education, but also a scientific one as he graduated in mathematics at Moscow University, where he studied in the years 1839-44. Then he studied in Paris, at the Sorbonne and the Collège de France. He was acquainted with Adam Mickiewicz, he was close friends with Juliusz Słowacki, he came into intimacy with Prince Adam Czartoryski.

Genetic patriotism

But let’s start from the beginning: he was born in the family estate of Wojutyń, in Volhynia – in a happy, numerous family: out of eleven children, six survived the infancy, and he and his sister Paulina, after the death of their father (1833) and the deportation of mother Ewa Felińska to Siberia for independence activity alongside Szymon Konarski (1839), were a support for the rest of the siblings.

