Poland awaits Germany’s official response to WWII reparations claim

Rau (R) said that "with regard to good diplomatic practice, we're expecting an official reaction to our note."

Paweł Supernak/PAP

In accordance with the rules of diplomacy, Poland is waiting for an official German reaction to a diplomatic note on a World War Two reparations claim that Warsaw sent to Berlin on Monday, the Polish foreign minister has said.

On Monday, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau signed an official diplomatic note outlining the country’s demands for reparations from Germany for the damage caused by the Second World War.

But his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, who held talks with Rau in Warsaw on Tuesday, said the matter of reparations was closed from Berlin’s point of view.

At a press conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday, Rau responded to reporters’ questions about how the matter was progressing in the light of the German Foreign Ministry’s comment, in which it said Germany assumed full historical responsibility for WWII crimes, but considered the issue of reparations closed.

Rau said that “with regard to good diplomatic practice, we’re expecting an official reaction to our note.”

The Greek minister said the matter of war reparations from Germany remained open for his country as well.