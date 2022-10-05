Western perception of Russia may be distorted by fog of information: expert

Elon Musk’s tweet on a proposed peace plan for Ukraine caused great outrage as well as confusion around the world, and experts rushed to make speculation on his intentions and line of thinking.

TVP World’s guest, Professor Frank Sysyn, proposed that Mr Musk’s tweet show a disconnect with the conceptions of the west and that of Ukraine, and leans rather into a rhetoric that is closer to that of Russia’s.

The second guest, Jason Jay Smart, pointed out that while Musk’s contributions to helping Ukraine though providing technology and resources shouldn’t be overlooked, his rhetoric shows a lack of understanding on the issue at hand.

When asked if Russia has any legitimate claims to the land that it is trying to annex, as well as Crimea, Professor Sysyn answered with a resounding “no,” as these regions and Ukraine itself has repeatedly shown to vote against siding with Russia.

Jason Smart pointed out that the recent polling data has shown that his decision has invited nothing but long standing hatred and dislike for Russia for years to come.

When asked about the perception the west has for Russia, Mr Sysyn pointed out that the distance and the information war has created a relatively distorted view of the situation, people are somewhat deceived by the fog of information, resulting in miscalculations in their attitude towards Russia.

This perception however, is shifting, as more and more actions taken by Russia and it’s dictatorial leader come to light, the world is coming to an understanding of the threat it poses, and are more unified and equipped to stand up against it.