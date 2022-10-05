World News 05.10

Dust Settles in Lyman as recovery begins, more Ukrainian breakthrough with additional military aid, Elon Musk sparks controversy, Warsaw security forum and more updates on the war. All these and more on this edition of World News.

The dust settles in Lyman

The Ukrainian city of Lyman, recently liberated from Russian occupation, is slowly recovering. Humanitarian aid convoys are pouring into the city, which has been under brutal Russian rule for the past several months. Ukrainian troops have broken through the Russian defensive line, forcing Russians to abandon a number of towns.

Elon Musk sparks controversy

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has drawn criticism for his Tweet on Monday, on a proposed Ukrainian peace plan. The proposal sparked outrage among Ukrainians, and the country’s supporters worldwide, who slammed the terms of the plan as blatantly pro-Russian.

Warsaw security forum

The 2022 Warsaw Security Forum has just wrapped up. State officials and security experts from over 90 countries attended the event. Our reporter Owidiusz Nicieja was there.

Conference for the rebuilding of Ukraine

The economic conference named “Europe, Poland, Ukraine – rebuilding together” took place in Warsaw. The conference gathered businessmen and officials from Ukraine and Poland to lay the foundations for rebuilding the country ravaged by war.

Round 8 of sanctions

EU ambassadors have reached an agreement on new sanctions on Vladimir Putin for his war on Ukraine. They include a controversial price cap on Russian oil exports. Some EU countries, however, have raised concerns over the new measures.

Truss at conservative party conference

UK PM Truss spoke at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham today. An update many were looking forward to, after the recent turbulence caused by the introduction of her fisco plans.

OPEC+ reducing production

OPEC+ leaders meeting in Vienna, have announced a decision to cut collective oil production. The decision will put upward pressure on oil prices. The White House has already expressed its disapproval of the decision.

Deep dives under

As the weather in Europe grows cooler, things are heating up in sunny Sydney. The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, for the first time held in Australia, has come to an end. The two winners will receive their trophies at Mrs Macquarie’s Point in Sydney Harbour.