Pulse of Culture 05.10

This edition of Pulse of Culture takes us right into the immersive experience of 1920s Warsaw in VR, showcasing the most notable VR feature films in Poland, and perhaps the world. With the help of modern technology, the city in times of turmoil is brought to life for generations to come.

The viewer is the main character, and participates in all of the historical events, the 360 degree technology would allow viewers to connect with all that transpired throughout time on a more personal level.

The legendary band Depeche Mode, despite losing Fletcher, will play on. They’ve announced a new album and a new tour; they will play more than 40 concerts worldwide.

The Afrikana film festival in Warsaw this year put African made artworks under the spotlight, featuring various films and paintings made by African artists that shows love not only on a personal level but also the love for the continent.

The international showroom of contemporary art in Paris showcases works by the famous Polish artist Michał Szumlas. The Polish painter produces pieces that are as artistic as they are approachable, and has taken a lot of spotlight in the art-filled exhibition.

The national gallery of London celebrated the centenary of Lucian Frued’s birth by showcasing some of his most prominent work. The artist is responsible for some of the most exquisite pieces, and was the painter behind what is now known as the most expensive painting in the world.