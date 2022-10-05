NATO jets scrambled as Russian fighter jets fly into Poland

According to Aeronautica Militare, Putin’s squadron took off from Kaliningrad and flew ‘an aggressive path’ which took them through Polish skies.

Aeronautica Militare/Twitter

Russian fighter jets have been intercepted and forced to return to base after they breached Polish air space.

According to Aeronautica Militare, Putin’s squadron took off from Kaliningrad and flew ‘an aggressive path’ which took them through Polish skies.

The four jets then continued over the Baltic Sea before heading towards Sweden.

The ‘Top Gun’ sortie comes as fighting continues to rage in eastern and southern Ukraine, with Russian president Vladimir Putin having made a series of nuclear threats to the West.Aeronautica Militare/Twitter

In response, four Eurofighter Typhoon jets took off from Poland’s Malbork air base and intercepted the Russian aircraft, ‘forcing’ them to return back to Kaliningrad.

The Top Gun sortie comes as fighting continues to rage in eastern and southern Ukraine, with Russian president Vladimir Putin having made a series of nuclear threats to the West.

Posting on social media, Aeronautica Militare said: “#Scramble, another immediate take-off for the #ItalianAirForce #Eurofighters engaged in Air Policing activities in Poland to intercept 4 Russian fighters after they had entered first Polish then Swedish airspace, before being forced to return to Kaliningrad airspace.”