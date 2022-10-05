Polish teenager killed by peer in the United Kingdom

Police said they have arrested the main suspect, another 14-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old girl who allegedly helped him.

Northumbria Police

A Polish 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed with a knife by another teenager in Gateshead, northeast England, Gateshead police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesmen said the incident occurred on Monday in the city’s Whitehills Park. The victim was found still alive by police in the park on Monday evening, but died that night in a local hospital.

The victim, who resettled to Britain from Poland several years ago, was a player for Gateshead’s Cleveland Hall Community Football Club, which has so far gathered GBP 13,000 in a fundraiser for his family.