OPEC+ ministers agree to cut production by 2M barrels per day

Ministers from OPEC+ on Wednesday said they would cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more oil.

The decision comes as the White House has pushed top oil producers like Saudi Arabia to hold back in making drastic cuts to oil production as gas prices remain high, since higher oil prices, if driven by sizeable production cuts would likely irritate the Biden administration ahead of U.S. midterm elections.

OPEC+ fell about 3.6 million barrels per day short of its output target in August.

It remains unclear whether the announced cuts might include additional voluntary reductions by members such as Saudi Arabia, or whether they include existing under-production by the group.

While the cuts will impact consumer wallets, it is expected to spur a recovery in oil prices for producing nations like Russia after prices dropped from 120 USD per barrel three months ago to about 90 USD per barrel following concerns of a global economic recession, rising US interest rates and a stronger dollar.

Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC+ including Russia say they are seeking to prevent volatility rather than to target a particular oil price.

Part of the reason Washington wants lower oil prices is to deprive Moscow of oil revenue, while Saudi Arabia has not as yet condemned Moscow’s actions. Relations have been strained between the kingdom and the administration of Biden, who travelled to Riyadh this year but failed to secure any firm cooperation commitments on energy.