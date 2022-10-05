UK: 14-year-old Pole stabbed to death by teenager

A 14-year-old boy from Poland was fatally stabbed in Gateshead in the North East of England, local police reported on Wednesday. The suspect is also a 14-year-old, and another 13-year-old is said to have assisted in the murder.

The incident took place on Monday in Whitehills Park on the outskirts of Gateshead. Shortly after 8 PM, the police found the boy with injuries indicating he had been stabbed with a sharp object.

14-year-old Tomek was taken to hospital, but died during the night.

Both teenagers suspected of the murder were arrested and remain in custody.

We've launched a murder investigation after a boy, 14, tragically died after a suspected assault in #Gateshead.

Two teenagers have been arrested as part of our investigation & remain in custody. Our officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries & offer reassurance. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/x3bc9acSZT

— Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) October 4, 2022

Local media is reporting that the boy’s family – who police say are utterly devastated – had arrived in England a few years prior. The boy played for the local Gateshead Cleveland Hall Community Football Club, which has since launched a fundraiser for his family.

Crimes committed by minors in the UK have been a growing problem, and according to a study by the Whitehall watchdog the number of children in custody in Wales and England is looking to double by 2024.