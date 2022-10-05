Poland sees surge in demand for nuclear bunkers, with some looking more luxurious than a 5-star hotel!

As concern heightens over the future, no longer are fallout shelters being seen as the domain of eccentric survivalists or paranoid billionaires.

Foxden/Bunkier VIP/Schron

As Russia continues to escalate its war on Ukraine, demand for nuclear bunkers in Poland has soared, with local firms seeing a surge in interest.

Kamila Kloc from the firm BEWA near Żagań, which specialises in pre-cast concrete homes and structures, said that enquiries into their bunker solutions have reached 20 per day, more than the firm would previously receive over the course of an entire month.

Meanwhile, Robert Bursiewicz the founder of the Gdynia-based firm Remont Schronu told TOK FM radio: “After sharing a Facebook post about the current state of civil defence systems in Poland, I received 200 messages in three days.”

Vastly varying in size and cost, what was once a niche market has seen an explosion in both interest and innovation.Atlas survival protection

As concern heightens over the future, no longer are fallout shelters being seen as the domain of eccentric survivalists or paranoid billionaires.

Vastly varying in size and cost, what was once a niche market has seen an explosion in both interest and innovation.

In this respect, Bunkier VIP Mobile System of Sosnowiec have carved a particularly strong reputation on account of their solutions.

Bunkier VIP

Designed to protect from nuclear strikes, rockets, missiles and epidemics, bunkers from Bunkier VIP Mobile System of Sosnowiec have been marketed as being 45 times safer than standard shelters.Bunkier VIP

Speaking to TFN, the company’s Mariusz Słabosz said: “Our customers are actually located all over the world, and that’s because our firm have created a mobile product that can be packed in containers and shipped anywhere on earth and installed within a few days.

“If the owner moves house, we can even move it again to their new address.”

Designed to protect from nuclear strikes, rockets, missiles and epidemics, their bunkers have been marketed as being 45 times safer than standard shelters.

Produced by Polstal, the Bunkier VIP bunkers take 72-hours to assemble and come fitted with power generators, air filters and water tanks allowing people to stay inside for up to 45-days.Bunkier VIP

Taking 72-hours to assemble, the firm prides itself on their product’s robust construction and unique technology.

Produced for them by Polstal, the bunkers are priced at USD 399,000 and come fitted with power generators, air filters and water tanks allowing people to stay inside for up to 45-days.

Set six-metres under the ground, Bunkier VIP Mobile System also have a range of chic interior designs that customers can choose from, though these can further be tailored to suit individual preferences.

Schron have expertise in designing for residential, industrial and governmental purposes, with their private shelters ranging from 50 sq/m to 1,000 sq/m.Schron

Aimed at ensuring the safety of families of four to eight people, the company is also working on more affordable alternatives.

Słabosz said: “We’re still working on a budget solution to enable us to cater to a wider range of customers.”

Taking the needs of the wider public into account, Schron, meanwhile, have established a shelter close to Łódź capable of sheltering 128 people.

Schron

With many of Schron’s projects looking positively luxurious, the firm underlines their commitment to liveability, saying: “Modern shelters do not resemble those built in the last century. The interior of your shelter can reflect your aesthetic preferences.”Schron

Subdivided into 32 units, their complex touts a series of 19.5 sq/m rooms for rent capable of holding four people in each.

However, this has been offset against a more premium offer. With much expertise in creating shelters, bunkers, treasuries and server rooms, Schron have expertise in designing for residential, industrial and governmental purposes, with their private shelters ranging from 50 sq/m to 1,000 sq/m.

According to their website: “The entire reinforced concrete structure is covered with a layer of at least two-metres of soil that will largely absorb the effects of military operations and penetrating radiation.”

For the sake of comfort, the firm seek to recreate normal living conditions as closely as possible and also offer the installation of LED landscape screens on the walls to replicate daylight.

Also excelling in the provision of higher-end solutions, Warsaw-based Foxden have found calls jumping several hundred percent.Foxden

With many of their projects looking positively luxurious, the firm underlines their commitment to liveability, saying: “Modern shelters do not resemble those built in the last century.

“The interior of your shelter can reflect your aesthetic preferences.”

Also excelling in the provision of higher-end solutions, Warsaw-based Foxden have found calls jumping several hundred percent, a point aided by their industry reputation.

Cooperating with the best manufacturers, the firm even camouflage the entrances and external elements of their shelters and equip them with access control systems such as encryptors, fingerprint readers and face scanners.

The extent of trimmings offered by the more upmarket providers has no limit, with some going as far to include gyms, cinemas and other such leisure facilities.Foxden

“A bunker is not only concrete covered with a layer of earth,” say the firm. “The most difficult part of building a bunker is finishing it and ensuring human survival for as long as possible. You have to consider ventilation, pressure, utility, toilets, storage and security systems.”

The extent of trimmings offered by the more upmarket providers has no limit, with some going as far to include gyms, cinemas and other such leisure facilities.

Despite this, it is lower-end enquiries that are now cresting in popularity – something not designed for living, but survival.

As things stand, for these potential customers can expect to pay approximately PLN 150,000 for a 20 sq/m four-person shelter.

It is lower-end enquiries that are now cresting in popularity – something not designed for living, but survival. Atlas Survival Protection

Whilst Poland is understood to already be home to approximately 62,000 public shelters, these have the capability to accommodate just 1.3 million people – three percent of the population.

Moreover, with many of these little more than outdated relics of the past, it’s thought that only a small number would actually protect its users from the threat of radiation.

Wanda Nowicka, previously the Deputy Marshal of the Sejm, went on record earlier this year to voice her fears: “In Silesia the outlook is dramatic,” she said. “The shelters are in an unusable condition. Investment is needed but there is no legal regulation.”