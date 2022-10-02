CEE leaders express their support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity

We reiterate our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Presidents of Central and Eastern Europe wrote in a joint statement published on Sunday.

As the leaders emphasised, they “cannot stay silent in the face of the blatant violation of international law by the Russian Federation” and “do not recognise and will never recognise Russian attempts to annex any Ukrainian territory.”

“We firmly stand behind the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit decision concerning Ukraine’s future membership” and “support Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s invasion,” they wrote.

“We demand Russia to immediately withdraw from all the occupied territories and encourage all Allies to substantially increase their military aid to Ukraine,” they concluded, stressing that “all those who commit crimes of aggression must be held accountable and brought to justice.”

The statement was issued by presidents of Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania and Slovakia.

