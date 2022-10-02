Latvia: Incumbent PM wins elections, country to remain Russia’s critic

The centre-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš won Saturday’s election, according to provisional results, with its 19 percent of the vote putting him in a position to head another coalition government.

The results – with 96 percent of districts counted – mean Latvia should remain a leading voice alongside its Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia in pushing the European Union for a decisive stance against Russia.

Members of the country’s current coalition were on track to receive 42 seats in the 100-seat parliament, meaning Mr Kariņš needs to draft additional allies to stay as a prime minister.

As many as nine parties could win sufficient votes to secure seats in parliament, according to preliminary results.

After a campaign dominated by security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the incumbent prime minister told Reuters he will be working to craft a coalition of like-minded parties.

“I am convinced that we will be able to find such a solution,” he said early on Sunday.

“First and foremost on everyone’s minds is how we all get through the winter, not only in Latvia but throughout the EU, and that we all remain united behind Ukraine, and do not waiver in the face of difficulties for us,” Mr Kariņš added.

Firm stance on Russia

The first Latvian head of government to serve through a full four-year term, Krišjānis Kariņš, a 57-year-old dual US and Latvian citizen, has benefited from his Moscow policy, which included restricting the entry of Russian citizens travelling from Russia and Belarus.

“I see no chance that any government in Latvia will stop supporting Ukraine – this is not the view of a small group of politicians, this is the view of our society,” he stressed.

The election results also show falling support for parties popular among Latvia’s Russian-speaking minority, which make up about a quarter of the country’s population of 1.9 million.