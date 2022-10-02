Warsaw Rising ended 78 years ago

On the evening of October 2, 1944, after two months of desperate struggle, the Warsaw Rising came to an end. Casualties reached 18,000 among the insurgents and 180,000 among the civilian population.

The uprising began on August 1 in an attempt to liberate the city from German hands. As the Soviet Army began their offensive in the German-occupied Polish territory, the Warsaw underground resistance organisations planned to liberate Warsaw before the Soviet Union entered the capital.

Warsaw Rising lasted for 63 days. It ended on Oct, 2 1944.

The World doesn't change, does it?

Please pray for peace and remember about those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

The Uprising came as a shock to the Nazis who were caught unprepared. Despite initial successes and an element of surprise, running low on food and ammunition, suffering from poor sanitary conditions, and with the expected relief coming neither from the Soviet nor from the Allied side, the fate of the insurgents was sealed.

Being pushed into fewer and fewer streets, the Home Army commander, general Tadeusz Bór-Komorowski, entered into negotiations with the Nazi commanders on September 28. On October 2, the conditions of surrender were accepted by the Polish command and all the fighting ceased at 9pm.

Just after midnight, on October 3, the capitulation act was signed. After 63 days of desperate and bloody struggle, the Warsaw Uprising ended.

By the end of the Uprising, casualties reached 18,000 among the insurgents and 180,000 among the civilian population.

In 1944 Warsaw Rising ended. 650,000 Poles were expelled from Warsaw.

Poles know it all too well how does it feel to be left WITHOUT HOME.

Read our article about the Gate into the Unknown – a transit camp in Pruszków

After the capitulation, combatants were transported to various POW camps in Germany and Austria. The civilian population of Warsaw was forced to leave the city and sent either to labour or to death camps in the Third Reich.