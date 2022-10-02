LIVE: 221st day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian troops said they had

retaken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine, a

stinging defeat that prompted Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President

Vladimir Putin, to call for the possible use of low-grade nuclear

weapons.

09:09 CEST



⚡️Air Force: Ukraine destroys 5 Iranian kamikaze drones.

Ukraine's Air Force said that it had downed five out of seven Russian-operated Iranian drones attacking Mykolaiv Oblast overnight.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 2, 2022

08:05 CEST



Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of

Ukraine’s Luhansk region, said that the retaking of Lyman in the

neighbouring Donetsk region is one of the key factors for

reclaiming lost territory in Luhansk.

07:47 CEST



⚡️ISW: Russia’s retreat from Lyman indicates Putin prioritizing occupied territories in Ukraine’s south.

The Institute for the Study of War said “the decision not to reinforce vulnerable Kupiansk or Lyman front lines was almost certainly Putin’s, not the military command’s.”

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 2, 2022

07:20 CEST



The offensive of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine in the last 10 days. pic.twitter.com/pLusDDMlKZ

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 2, 2022