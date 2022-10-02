Indonesia: at least 129 killed, 180 wounded after football game riots

In what appears to be one of the deadliest stadium tragedies in history, at least 129 people were confirmed dead and 180 others were injured at a football game in Indonesia on Saturday when panicked supporters were trampled and crushed as they attempted to flee during a riot.

When supporters of Arema FC, the home team that lost to Persebaya Surabaya, invaded the pitch to express their frustration, officers fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Scuffles can be seen, with what appeared to be tear gas in the air. Images showed people who appeared to have lost consciousness being carried away by other fans.

World soccer’s governing body FIFA specifies in its safety regulations that no firearms or “crowd control gas” should be carried or used by stewards or police. Indonesia’s human rights commission planned to investigate security at the ground, including the use of tear gas, its commissioner told Reuters.

The country’s chief security minister, Mahfud MD, said in an Instagram post that the stadium had been filled beyond its capacity. He said 42,000 tickets had been issued for a stadium that is only supposed to hold 38,000 people.

Local authorities said that financial aid would be given to the injured and the families of victims.

Following the tragic incident, the sports ministry announced it would re-evaluate safety at football matches, including considering not allowing spectators in stadiums. The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week and an investigation has been launched.